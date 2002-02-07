Conan eyes $7.5M renewal
Reuters is reporting that Conan O'Brien is close to renewing his contract for NBC's Late Night with Conan O'Brien in a deal that would roughly double his
salary to between $7.5 million and $8.5 million per year.
According to a source familiar with the negotiations, the deal will likely be signed within the next two weeks.
