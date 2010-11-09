'Conan' Draws 4.1 Million Viewers In Debut

For at least one

night on cable, Conan O'Brien was the king of late night.

In his heavily

promoted return to TV after being booted earlier this year from his job as host

of the venerable Tonight Show by NBC,

O'Brien's new show Conan drew 4.155

million viewers, beating his nemesis Jay Leno and all other competitors.

Conan on TBS was

also tops among younger viewers, drawing 3.285 million in the 18-49

demographic, beating Late Show with David

Letterman with 1.336 million and The Tonight

Show with Jay Leno with 952,000. TBS' Lopez Tonight, which aired after Conan,

was the fourth ranked talk show, drawing 883,000 viewers in the demo, and

besting Comedy Central's duo of The Daily

Show with Jon Stewart with 687,000 and The

Colbert Report with 551,000.

Conan also had the

youngest audience, with a median age of 30.

"Conan's audience

has been very vocal online, and he clearly made a smooth transition from

Twitter to TBS," said Steve Koonin, president of Turner Entertainment Networks. "Conan

delivered an extraordinary audience and stands out as the youngest late-night

talk show on television."

Turner Broadcasting

expected the first show to draw a big number, but expects the number to be

about 1 million viewers when the excitement settles down.

For the week of

Oct. 25, NBC's The Tonight Showwith Jay Leno averaged a 0.9 rating

among adults 18 to 49 and 3.6 million viewers overall and Late Show with David Letterman on CBS averaged a 1.0 rating and 3.8

million viewers. Nightline on ABC

averaged a 0.9 and 3.9 million viewers and Jimmy

Kimmel Live averaged a 0.5 and 1.8 million viewers. Late Night with Jimmy Fallon averaged a

0.5 and 1.7 million viewers.

In cable

competition, Conan faces off directly

against Comedy Central's Daily Show with

Jon Stewart and The Colbert Report.

Season to date, the Daily Show has averaged a 0.8 rating among 18 to 49 year olds, representing 800,000

viewers. Daily Show averages 1.5

million total viewers. Colbert averages a 0.7 rating among 18-49 year olds, or

732,000 viewers in the demo. Colbert averages

1.15 million total viewers.

O'Brien's first

show featured several jokes about the unfortunate end to his late-night career

on NBC, and guests Seth Rogan, Lea Michele and Jack White.

In a blog post last

night, TV researcher Steven Sternberg said "TBS's relentless (and quite

good) promotional efforts should result in decent viewer sampling, but

then it will be up to him to maintain that audience. If he tries to

appeal to a younger audience, there are more than 20 cable networks in

primetime with average median ages under 40. He might be able to

accumulate enough viewers from them to survive, and maybe even thrive."

Reviews for Conan's

new show were mixed. "The first lines of this new chapter were promising, if

not quite the fulfillment of his last wild nights at NBC, when caution was thrown to the wind,"

wrote Robert Lloyd of the L.A. Times.

"Except that it was a constant subject of discussion and scripted humor, the

shift from broadcast to basic cable had no obvious effect on his presentation;

it neither inhibited nor liberated him. (They do still bleep the bad words.)"

Alessandra Stanley of the New

York Times noted "throughout the hour-long show, Mr. O'Brien dutifully made

jokes at his own expense . . . But he lingered perhaps a little too long and

self-indulgently on his émigré status." She concluded that "the show is called Conan but it felt at times like it

should be labeled I'm Not Jay."