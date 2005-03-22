Conair Will Edit Commercial

Conair, manufacturer of an automatic hair-beading machine, has grudgingly agreed to edit its TV commercial so as not to leave the impression that use of the product results in popularity.

This came in response to a request from the Children's Advertising Review Unit (CARU) of the Council of Better Business Bureaus. CARU advised the company that its TV ads for the product suggested it would make the girl using it more popular with boys, which violates its guideline stating: "The advertising presentation should not mislead children about benefits from use of the product. Such benefits may include, but are not limited to, the acquisition of strength, status, popularity…"

Conair "strongly disagreed" with the advisory, which was prompted by CARU's routine commercial screening, but agreed to delete a scene in which a boy, sent an image of a newly-beaded girl over his cellphone, nods and smiles.

CARU cannot force the changes, though advertisers generally comply with the self-regulatory watchdog.