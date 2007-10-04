ConAgra to Limit Food Ads Targeted to Kids

ConAgra Foods became the latest food company to agree to limit its marketing to kids, according to Ed Markey (D-Mass.) chairman of the House Telecommunications & Internet Subcommittee.

Like other companies before it, ConAgra -- with products including Slim Jims, Reddi-Whip and Orville Redenbacher's popcorn -- agreed to set nutritional guidelines on foods it advertises in media targeted to kids under 12.

Markey has been calling on food marketers and media companies to cut the marketing fat

“I want to commend ConAgra for its voluntary commitment, “ Markey said, “which indicates that ConAgra recognizes its responsibility to children and the importance of taking steps to combat the childhood-obesity epidemic. As childhood obesity is a serious public-health issue, it is vital that food and beverage marketers adopt socially responsible marketing strategies. I look forward to reviewing the full details of ConAgra’s new criteria.”

A government-media industry task force has been working on voluntary initiatives to combat obesity, but it has yet to present its findings to Congress.