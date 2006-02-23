Comstock Named TVB Conference Keynote Speaker

NBC Universal’s President of Digital Media and Market Development Beth Comstock has been tapped as the keynote speaker for the Television Bureau of Advertising’s (TVB’s) 2006 Annual Marketing Conference, which takes place at New York’s Javitz Center April 20.

The announcement was made Thursday by TVB President Chris Rohrs.

Said Rohrs in a statement, “Beth Comstock is the perfect choice to kick off TVB’s all-multiplatform conference. Beth and NBC Universal are leading the charge into the digital future and are at the cutting edge of fully incorporating new media into business planning.”

This is the first time in the conference’s history that it will focus on a single theme: “Television Goes Multiplatform.”