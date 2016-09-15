comScore to Update Investors on Friday

comScore said it plans to update investors on a conference call Friday morning.

The measurement company has been under a cloud since June when it said it would be unable to complete its annual report because of a review of accounting issues. Since then it has not been able to file reports for the first two quarters of this year.

Earlier this week, Serge Matta, who was CEO of comScore when the review was disclosed, resigned as executive vice chairman. Matta was replaced as CEO in August by Gian Fulgoni, the company’s co-founder.

The accounting issues are believed to be related to the company’s handling of some non-cash income.

Because it hasn’t filed annual and quarterly reports, the company has been threatened with having its stock delisted by NASDAQ.