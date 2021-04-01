Comscore Taps Michael Vinson as Chief Research Officer

Comscore said it named Dr. Michael Vinson as chief research officer.

Vinson has been with the company for 11 years as senior VP for analytics strategy, starting at Rentrak, before it was acquired by Comscore in 2016.

He will continue to guide the development of Comscore methodologies across all platforms, as he has since 2019, working along side chief product officer David Algranati.

"At this pivotal moment in media, Comscore is building the next generation of cross-platform privacy-focused audience measurement that the industry has been demanding,” said Comscore CEO Bill Livek. “Michael is a true data science visionary and change agent. In his new role, Michael will be leading some of the smartest analytics experts and data scientists in the industry and I'm confident in his leadership and excited about the innovation that he will bring to Comscore .”

Before joining Rentrak, Vinson was with Starcom MediaVest Group and erinMedia.

Vinson holds a Ph.D. in theoretical physics from the University of Chicago and completed his postdoctoral work at Syracuse University in Physics, where he won a Fulbright Scholarship to teach and research computational physics at Yarmouk University in Jordan.