comScore Swings to Profit in Fourth Quarter

comScore, which completed its acquisition of Rentrak in January, swung to a profit in the fourth quarter.

Net income was $4.4 million, or 11 cents a share, in the quarter compared to a $2.7 million loss a year ago.

Revenue rose 10% to $97.7 million. U.S. revenue was up 11.5% to $71 million.

The combination with Rentrak should make comScore a more formidable competitor to Nielsen in the media audience measurement business. The company said it plans to move quickly rolling out new products that combine comScore’s web measurement products with Rentrak’s set-top box based TV ratings.

"With the completion of our merger with Rentrak and the introduction of our new Total Home Panel, we are moving swiftly and decisively to deliver the cross media solutions and currencies we know our clients need,” said Serge Matta, CEO of comScore. “We continue to see momentum in our audience and advertising solutions, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and vCE. We kicked off 2016 with an important milestone, announcing Media Ratings Council accreditation for Media Metrix, the first time the MRC has accredited a digital audience measurement service.”

The company also said it was launching a $125 million stock buyback program.