Comscore Reports $1.7 Million Loss For Third Quarter

Comscore reported a slim third-quarter loss as revenues fell.

The measurement company said it $1.7 million, or 2 cents a share, in the quarter, compared to a $56.3 million loss, or 60 cents a share, a year ago

Revenue fell 2% to $91 million.

Cross Platform Solutions revenue was up 0.2% from Q3 2022, driven by continued double-digit growth in local TV revenue, offset by lower national TV revenue, the company said. Activation and Comscore Campaign Ratings delivered growth rates of 23% for the quarter and 26% year to date compared to 2022. Digital Ad Solutions revenue declined 3.6%

Comscore said it expected full-year 2023 revenue will be flat to down 1% compared to 2022. The company affirmed its guidance for an adjusted EBITDA margin in the double digits.

"Despite challenging end-markets that impacted revenue in the quarter, we delivered double-digit growth in local TV, more than 20% growth in Activation and Comscore Campaign Ratings, and a significant increase in profitability and adjusted EBITDA,” said CEO Jon Carpenter. As we close out 2023 and look to 2024, we will continue to leverage Comscore's complete view of audiences across platforms to deliver value for our clients and shareholders.”