Comscore Promotes Hinnant to Chief Revenue Officer

Comscore said it promoted Carol Hinnant to chief revenue officer.

Hinnant, a 15-year veteran of Comscore and Rentrak, had been executive VP, national television sales. She will be a member of the company’s executive leadership team and report to Chris Wilson, chief commercial officer.

"Over the course of her tenure, Carol has been instrumental to Comscore's strength in television, and she has done a great job this past year leading Comscore's relationships with our digital customers," said Wilson. "I am thrilled to welcome Carol to the executive team and am confident this organizational change will drive our success this year and beyond."

With Hinnant's expanded role, Wilson will focus more on the execution and implementation of Comscore's global digital, TV, and cross-platform strategy, driving innovation to meet clients' current and future needs across the enterprise in fast-growing areas like OTT, addressable, premium video ad, and content measurement,” the company said.

Hinnant was senior VP, national television sales at Rentrak when it was acquired by Comscore. She began her media career in HBO’s legal department.