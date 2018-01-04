comScore Offers Cross-Platform Addressable Ad Metrics for Sling

comScore said it is creating a cross-platform addressable measurement system working with Dish Network that will combine impressions from the Sling over-the-top services with those from Dish’s satellite set-top boxes.

The service gives Sling advertisers a view of campaigns across the connected TV, mobile and desktop, as well as linear TV impressions on Dish.

Dish Media Sales has been offering addressable advertising since 2012.

"Bringing Sling TV's impressions into the measurement fold gives advertisers an apples-to-apples view of their campaign across platform, device and even alongside traditional TV," said Adam Lowy, head of Sling TV advertising sales. "We've partnered with comScore to offer advertisers a single, trusted metric to validate their campaigns and bridge these targeted, addressable TV impressions, regardless of where they run."

comScore's linear TV addressable advertising measurement has been used by major agencies and brands for more than five years. This new offering will operate similarly, but extends measurement of addressable campaign delivery to multiple platforms.



"Addressable advertising for television content is projected to grow 66 percent this year to $1.3 billion in media spend**," said Cathy Hetzel, comScore executive VP. "As more addressable TV inventory becomes available in OTT, there's a growing desire among advertisers to take advantage of the premium quality of television with the benefits of greater addressability. At the same time, it's important that this inventory can be valued alongside traditional linear formats with consistent independent measurement."