BrightLine Launches ‘DataCast’

BrightLine has introduced DataCast, a platform that's being illed as a unified OTT data platform that will enable ad partners to target and measure across mobile, desktop and TV screens.



BrightLine said that DataCast was built specifically for connected TV environments, noting that the new platform is mapped to more than 30,000 third-party audience segments. DataCast, the company added, also allows BrightLine's network partners to incorporate their own unique viewer data.



DataCast, the company added, aims to link the most commonly sought audience segments to TV screens so BrightLine’s partners can target specific audiences, such as auto purchase intenders. The system then identifies the specific households within the BrightLine OTT footprint that match the target audience segments and feeds that data to supply-side ad servers, which, in turn, can create targeted campaigns using enhanced and/or traditional TV commercials.



"Our advanced advertising solutions are yielding an incredible trove of household data that holds great value for advertisers,” Jacqueline Corbelli, founder, chair and CEO of BrightLine, said in a statement. “DataCast will enable brands to micro-target tailored messages to specific households based on their psychographic profiles."



Examples of BrightLine’s announced partners include AMC, A&E, CBS, Discovery, ESPN, Fox, Hulu, MTV and VH1. BrightLine also supports several TV-connected delivery platforms such as Roku, Samsung, Apple, Amazon, Xbox and Sony PlayStation.



“One of our top goals is to provide marketers more ways to target their messages to the right audience at the right time on the right platforms,” Linda Yaccarino, chairman of advertising and client partnerships at NBCUniversal, added. “Initiatives like BrightLine’s DataCast supports that goal and is another tool for our industry push for a smarter future.”



