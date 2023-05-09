Comscore Loses $12.5 Million In 1Q As Revenue Declines

Measurement company Comscore reported a loss for the first quarter as revenue dropped from a year ago.

Comscore’s net loss was $12.5 million, or 13 cents a share, compared to a loss of $13.1 million, or 14 cents a share a year ago.

Revenue fell 2.6% to $91.6 million. The company said revenue was hurt by slower ad spending, which affected its digital product.

The company noted that it expanded its Comscore Campaign Ratings relationship with YouTube and will measure incremental reach on the upcoming NFL Sunday Ticket content addition.

Comscore said it was maintaining its full-year guidance for revenue and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization,

"Despite a challenging macroeconomic environment, I am pleased with the progress we're making against our strategic and operational priorities," said Jon Carpenter, CEO of Comscore. "Our wins over the course of the first quarter, including Warner Bros. Discovery, YouTube and IPG Mediabrands, highlight the breadth of our offerings and the confidence our clients have in the scale, transparency and interoperability of our solutions. We remain focused on execution, delivering best in class cross-platform audience solutions for our clients and value creation for our shareholders."