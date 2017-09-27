comScore Launches Activation to Better Target Advertising

comScore said it is launching Activation, a product that will help advertisers, agencies and programmers reach the right audiences at the right time in relevant brand-safe content.

The Activation product uses data from comScore’s planning and measurement products to create audience segments.

It is available on more than 15 leading ad tech platforms including Adobe, AppNexus, Centro, Salesforce, Tru Optik and Videology, the company said.



As the TV business moves from selling ads based on traditional demographic ratings, measurement companies are pushing to be part of new systems looking to reach more specific audiences likely to buy an advertisers’ products.

“The media industry is moving in the direction of advanced audience segmentation and more intelligent, quality campaign delivery,” said Dan Hess, executive vice president of products at comScore. “comScore Activation provides our clients with a number of ways to find and activate their most valuable audience segments based on consumers’ behaviors across all platforms as well as to ensure ads will be delivered in quality, brand safe environments. This allows them to extract greater value out of the advertising ecosystem and drive stronger ROI.”



comScore said early customers have used the Activation product to create demographic and advanced audience targets based on comScore’s TV, over-the-top, digital and cross-platform behavioral data. They are seeing improvements in delivery of targeted viewers and can use the Activations product's verification technology to measure brand safety, viewability and invalid traffic.

"We take pride in offering our clients quality data that they can use to improve ad effectiveness and resonance,” Andre Swanston, CEO/cofounder of Tru Optik, said. “The addition of quality comScore insights will allow us to further execute on this mission by helping our clients better monetize audiences and engage their target consumers across OTT and connected TV."



