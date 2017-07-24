Tru Optik Adopts Demographic Data From comScore

Tru Optik, which provides data on over-the-top TV, said it has made a deal to add audience information from comScore to improve targeting for advertisers and publishers.

Adding comScore will give Tru Optik clients demographic information from comScore's validated Campaign Essentials service and provide more familiar metrics for advertisers.

“Our collaboration with Tru Optik offers our mutual clients a more comprehensive, data-driven solution for advertising on OTT platforms,” said Dan Hess, executive VP of products at comScore. “Through this integration, our clients can use the same age and gender demographics they’re already using for TV and digital media throughout the planning, activation and evaluation phases on OTT – helping them truly realize the vision of cross-platform marketing.”

