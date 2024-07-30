Comscore Includes CTV in Measurement of YouTube
Capability launched in U.S., with more countries to be added in 2025
Comscore said it now measures YouTube audiences across all digital devices in the U.S.
The new capability adds data about YouTube viewing on connected TVs to Comscore’s Video Metrix Multi-Platform product, enabling advertisers to better evaluate ad campaigns that incorporate YouTube.
“Comscore is solving for the convergent shift in cross-platform audiences and continues to lead in digital and video measurement that incorporates person-level insights and deduplicates video audiences across digital,” Comcscore chief commercial officer Steve Bagdasarian said. “Bringing YouTube CTV to Comscore’s Video Metrix Multi-Platform suite will give publishers complete reporting of its reach across all video platforms.”
Comscore said total YouTube audiences will be available in more countries in 2025, including Argentina, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, Spain and the U.K.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.