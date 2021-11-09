Comscore in Talks To Be Used as Currency in Next Upfront, CEO Bill Livek Says

Comscore, which reported revenue growth for the first time in nearly two years, is looking to get its measurement products used as currency for buying and selling advertising.

“We are in the middle of discussions with national TV networks to use Comscore's measurement, as currency especially, as we move into next year's upfront market. That follows our expanded relationship with Fox Networks and Viacom CBS, for traditional linear currency that we announced previously,” said CEO Bill Livek on Comscore’s third quarter earning call Monday evening.

Networks and media buyers have long used Nielsen as the currency used to set ad deals, but in September ViacomCBS announced it would be using metrics from VideoAmp as currency for some national ad deals.

After the industry watchdog the Media Rating Council confirmed that Nielsen undercounted TV viewership during the upfront and suspended the accreditation of Nielsen’s national and local ratings products, clamor for alternatives has been increasing.

The demand for an alternative to Nielsen’s approach could benefit Comscore, VideoAmp and a handful of other measurement and analytics companies.

On Comscore’s earnings call, Livek also touted the inroads the company was making in local market measurement.

"As local stations seek to address their concerns over diminished ratings and impressions from the legacy currency shortfalls, more and more businesses are turning to Comscore for our stable and reliable currency,” Livek said. “The industry has reached a point where the risk of staying with the status quo is intolerable in my opinion and comScore has become a clear choice for the future.”

Livek pointed to a deal with Univision that will make Comscore the exclusive currency for three stations at the beginning for the year.

He also announced that Spectrum Reach expects to roll out comScore, as their preferred television currency in all of their 89 markets including, New York and Los Angeles by year-end.

“We believe that more agencies, brands will be switching to comScore to buy TV advertising. And it's another reason for TV stations and other companies to subscribe to Comscore on top of our more than 1000 client stations,” Livek said.