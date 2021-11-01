Comscore, Eyeota Extend Contextual Capabilities to Americas and Asia

Comscore and Eyeota said they have expanded their relationship, bringing their cookie-free contextual targeting system to the Americas and Asia.

The companies have been providing contextual capabilities for B2B Predictive Audiences in European markets since the first quarter of 2021.

Using Predictive Audiences dramatically improves audience reach, the companies said, and is enabled by Comscore’s massive users panels and AI classification engine, the companies said.

“At Comscore, we’re committed to staying on the cutting edge of data-driven marketing and empowering our clients to succeed in an ever-shifting global marketplace,” said Jessica Trainor, VP programmatic partnerships at Comscore. “We are thrilled to partner with Eyeota to deliver a first-of-its-kind cookieless targeting approach to support accurate and future-proof audience targeting.”

Comscore’s Predictive Audiences will now offer more than 90 Eyeota predictive audience segments. Under the new partnership with Eyeota, the new set of Predictive Audiences will have a focus within the B2B vertical, but also cover industry verticals such as automotive, consumer electronics, CPG and more.

Beyond Predictive Audiences, Comscore will also be making extensive and continued use of Eyeota Translate, an ID agnostic resolution for creating global data interoperability and increased digital reach and activation.

“The expansion of our contextual footprint into Asia and the Americas represents a big step forward for our ever-evolving industry,” said Rob Armstrong, senior VP of product at Eyeota. “The need for quality and privacy-compliant targeting solutions isn’t regional in nature. It’s a global requirement for today’s most successful enterprises. By deepening our partnership with Comscore, we’ll be transforming and delivering sustainable audience targeting capabilities to brands and advertisers worldwide.”