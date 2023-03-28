Comscore Expands Quicker Pulse Viewing Data To 210 Markets

Comscore said that it has expanded its “Pulse” measurement service–which provides local viewership data within 48 hours–to all 210 U.S. markets.

Comscore originally offered Pulse in the top 60 media markets. In 36 of those markets, clients also receive campaign pacing or demo viewing level data.

“Our data with Pulse is an industry first and highlights Comscore’s investment and innovation in television consumption measurement. Our measurement is now the only solution to report viewing in 48 hours for every local TV market, and nationally with the same single source methodology regardless of the market,” said Comscore Chief Revenue Officer Carol Hinnant. “This advancement allows the industry to make faster programming and advertising decisions with confidence.”

Comscore said it has built Pulse from the Zip-code level up, using return path data from cable set top boxes. Pulse competes with Neilsen’s local market ratings service and has helped Comscore add stations as clients.

“We have relied on Comscore as our trusted source for television analytics for years, but with the innovation of Pulse data, we will better serve our clients and their agencies, giving us the tools we need to be more agile and responsive to their television campaigns,” said Jackie Lynch, general manager of American Spirit Media’s WXTX-TV in the Columbus, Georgia-Auburn, Alabama market. “Having more timely data allows us to utilize inventory in new programming like never before, proving its value, and optimizing viewership goals for our advertisers.” ■