comScore Bolsters Management by Naming New President

Money-losing measurement company comScore named Sarah Hofstetter as president.

Hofstetter, who had been chairman of digital marketing agency 360i, will assume her new position Oct. 4.

comScore last month reported that its losses had widened to $56 million in the second quarter.

The losses followed three years in which the company was focused on a painstaking reaudit was required after accounting issues were found in its financial statements.

During that period, comScore spent millions on the re-audit and to settle litigation.

It was unable to release earnings information, was delisted from the NASDAQ stock exchange, key executives departed and there were delays in releasing new products that might have helped it compete with Nielsen, which dominates the measurement business.

Before joining 360I, Hofstetter was president of founder of Kayak Communications.