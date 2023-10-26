Comscore Adds Social Media To Cross-Platform Digital Measurement

Comscore said it has added social media metrics to its measurement of digital audiences, enabling publishers and brands to better determine the size of their deduplicated audiences across desktops, mobile and social platforms.

Comscore’s methodology streamlines data with precision and uncovers interconnections across platforms, enabling us to deliver unique reach metrics that now include social,” said Greg Dale, COO at Comscore. “It’s a solution only made achievable by the massive scale of Comscore’s proprietary digital panel. Our Social Incremental methodology, which is inherently privacy-first, allows publishers with significant social presence to capture and monetize the full value of their deduplicated audiences across their entire footprint.”

Brands, agencies and publishers can use the expanded metrics for audience overlap analysis, combined total audience reach, deduplicated social reach and customer centric reporting to guide decision making.

Comscore’s Digital Industry Rankings will now report on traffic inclusive of social for entities that have worked with Comscore to activate the enhanced measurement.

“Buzzfeed has built significant scale both on our own properties and offsite across all major social platforms…and Comscore’s Social Incremental reporting will allow us to demonstrate how we can deliver strong value to our partners both on our own sites and now also through our huge social reach,” said Jörn Rose, director of platform growth analytics at BuzzFeed.

“iHeart is excited to add social media fans into our Comscore audience, because these are some of our most vital and fastest growing audiences,” added Conal Byrne, CEO of iHeartMedia’s Digital Audio Group. “Also, notably, the scale of this social media audience is totally unique to iHeartMedia in the audio space: We are the only audio company in the country with this massive, engaged audience across all social platforms – driving home the fact that we are a companionship company like none other.”