Comscore Adds Sling TV Data in Expanded Deal With Dish

Comscore said it reached an expanded agreement with Dish Media that expands the data it received from Dish to include its Sling TV virtual multichannel video programming distributor.

(Image credit: Comscore)

Comscore said the agreement increases its ability to measure across platforms and provide independent measurement of addressable advertising across the Dish and Sling TV footprints.

“Comscore’s new partnership with Dish Media continues our company’s significant steps in our transformation of television and cross-platform measurement of linear and OTT, as we have built the largest viewing dataset of second-by-second viewership data that is aggregated across all premium video providers from the device, to the household, to zip code, to the market and to the nation,” said Comscore CEO Bill Livek.

Comscore has been measuring Dish Media’s addressable advertising since it launched in 2012. Since January 2018, Comscore has measured cross-platform addressable impressions across OTT, mobile, desktop, and traditional TV for both Dish and Sling TV.

“A recent study from Forrester Consulting told us the lack of measurement frameworks for addressable is a major challenge for media buyers, and our continued partnership with Comscore will help break down those barriers,” said Kevin Arrix, senior VP at Dish Media. “With the addition of live OTT viewership data from Sling TV and the other new capabilities, we are enhancing measurement and setting up addressable, whether transacted with Dish or programmers, for long-term success in the marketplace, all while safeguarding consumer privacy.”