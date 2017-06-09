comScore Adds Five to Board of Directors

comScore said it is adding five additional members to its board of directors, increasing its size from seven to 12.

The new directors includes Lisa Gersh, a co-founder of Oxygen Media and a former CEO of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia.

The other new directors are Mark Harris, CFO of Hercules Capital; Jacques Kerrest, CFO of Intelsat; Joshua Peirez, president of Dun & Bradstreet; and Susan Riley, former CEO of Eastern Outfitters, Children’s Place, Abercrombie & Fitch and The Dial Corp.

“As the Board works with Gian Fulgoni, our CEO, and his executive team to move the company to the next level, we strongly felt that these individuals bring the best mix of skills and experience necessary to help the company in its efforts to provide attractive returns to our shareholders,” said William Henderson, chairman of the comScore board of directors.

For the past year, comScore has been trying to recover from an investigation into some accounting practices. The company’s stock has been delisted and the company hopes to have a re-audit of its financials completed this summer.

"I couldn't be more pleased to have these five distinguished leaders join our board at this point in time," said Gian Fulgoni, chief executive officer of comScore. "We have tremendous talent and valuable assets here at comScore, and I'm delighted that our new directors recognize the potential and that they're eager to play an important role in helping us as we deliver a new generation of powerful advertising and cross-platform measurement solutions to our clients."