Compton Named Tribune's Programming President

Sean Compton

has been promoted to president of programming at Tribune Broadcasting, the

company said Tuesday (May 4). The move is the latest of several management

changes at the Chicago-based media company.

"Sean is one

of the most innovative thinkers and strategic programmers in the industry,"

said Jerry Kersting, who on Monday (May 3) was named president of Tribune

Broadcasting, replacing the outgoing Ed Wilson. "He's been turning around the

attitude at our station group and at WGN America by securing some outstanding

syndicated programming-and better programming means better ratings. He's making

a huge difference in our success."

Compton arrived at Tribune in 2008 with the

title senior VP of programming and entertainment. In his new position, he will

continue to oversee programming decisions for the company's 23 TV stations,

cable network WGN America and WGN Radio in Chicago.

Compton got his start in programming at 19 as

assistant to Randy Michaels, who was brought in by Sam Zell to run Tribune Co.

after Zell took the company private in 2007. Michaels and Compton have remained

close, with Compton

spending six years at Jacor and ten at Clear Channel under Michaels'

leadership.

During his

time as a programmer, Compton

has cut many deals with high profile talent, including Whoopi Goldberg, Ryan

Seacrest, Bob Costas, Donald Trump, Bill Cunningham and Sean Hannity.

While at

Tribune, he's been focused on growing ratings at the Tribune stations through a

combination of fresh syndicated programming and expanded news product. Tribune is

also working on developing some of its own shows to air across its station

group and perhaps to syndicate across the country.

"We've made

huge progress at our station group and at WGN America," said Compton in a statement. "Our fall 2010 and

2011 line-ups will have great new shows that will continue to grow our ratings

and improve the image of our stations."