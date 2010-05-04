Compton Named Tribune's Programming President
Sean Compton
has been promoted to president of programming at Tribune Broadcasting, the
company said Tuesday (May 4). The move is the latest of several management
changes at the Chicago-based media company.
"Sean is one
of the most innovative thinkers and strategic programmers in the industry,"
said Jerry Kersting, who on Monday (May 3) was named president of Tribune
Broadcasting, replacing the outgoing Ed Wilson. "He's been turning around the
attitude at our station group and at WGN America by securing some outstanding
syndicated programming-and better programming means better ratings. He's making
a huge difference in our success."
Compton arrived at Tribune in 2008 with the
title senior VP of programming and entertainment. In his new position, he will
continue to oversee programming decisions for the company's 23 TV stations,
cable network WGN America and WGN Radio in Chicago.
Compton got his start in programming at 19 as
assistant to Randy Michaels, who was brought in by Sam Zell to run Tribune Co.
after Zell took the company private in 2007. Michaels and Compton have remained
close, with Compton
spending six years at Jacor and ten at Clear Channel under Michaels'
leadership.
During his
time as a programmer, Compton
has cut many deals with high profile talent, including Whoopi Goldberg, Ryan
Seacrest, Bob Costas, Donald Trump, Bill Cunningham and Sean Hannity.
While at
Tribune, he's been focused on growing ratings at the Tribune stations through a
combination of fresh syndicated programming and expanded news product. Tribune is
also working on developing some of its own shows to air across its station
group and perhaps to syndicate across the country.
"We've made
huge progress at our station group and at WGN America," said Compton in a statement. "Our fall 2010 and
2011 line-ups will have great new shows that will continue to grow our ratings
and improve the image of our stations."
