Composers Group Seeks Top TV Shows

The American Society of Cinematographers is looking for a few good TV shows.

The group has put out a call for entries in its annual Outstanding Achievement Awards in episodic TV, TV movies, miniseries, and pilots.

The awards will be given out Feb. 18 in Los Angeles. Entries must be received by Jan. 2, 2007. Information and a downloadable entry form are available at www.theasc.com.