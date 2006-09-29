Composers Group Seeks Top TV Shows
The American Society of Cinematographers is looking for a few good TV shows.
The group has put out a call for entries in its annual Outstanding Achievement Awards in episodic TV, TV movies, miniseries, and pilots.
The awards will be given out Feb. 18 in Los Angeles. Entries must be received by Jan. 2, 2007. Information and a downloadable entry form are available at www.theasc.com.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.