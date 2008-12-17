Complete Coverage: NATPE
Jan. 12, 2009
NATPE Taking A New New-Media Approach
Premieres of the latest in technology and gadgetry will be sprinkled throughout this year’s NATPE Conference and Market in Las Vegas Jan. 26-29, the association said Monday.
>>
Jan. 5, 2009
Q&A: Twentieth TV's Bob Cook Upbeat On '09
Heading into this year's National Association of Television Program Executives (NATPE) conference in Las Vegas, Cook shares his outlook for syndication with B&C 's Paige Albiniak.
Dec. 9, 2008
NATPE Plots Conference In Slumping Economy
Facing the worst economy in a generation, NATPE President and CEO Rick Feldman expects attendance and exhibitions to be down at this year’s convention at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Convention Center in Las Vegas from Jan. 26-29, 2009.
Dec. 4, 2008
NAB Taps Former Discovery, NATPE Execs To Help With Convention
The National Association of Broadcasters has tapped former Discovery and NATPE executives to help with its convention operations.
Nov. 3, 2008
Tartikoff Awards On Tap
Ben Silverman, Anne Sweeney, Tyler Perry and Chuck Lorre have been selected as honorees at the 2009 Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Awards on Jan. 26 at the National Association of Television Program Executives (NATPE) conference in Las Vegas.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.