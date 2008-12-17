Complete Coverage: NATPE

Jan. 12, 2009

NATPE Taking A New New-Media Approach

Premieres of the latest in technology and gadgetry will be sprinkled throughout this year’s NATPE Conference and Market in Las Vegas Jan. 26-29, the association said Monday.

Jan. 5, 2009

Q&A: Twentieth TV's Bob Cook Upbeat On '09

Heading into this year's National Association of Television Program Executives (NATPE) conference in Las Vegas, Cook shares his outlook for syndication with B&C 's Paige Albiniak.

Dec. 9, 2008

NATPE Plots Conference In Slumping Economy

Facing the worst economy in a generation, NATPE President and CEO Rick Feldman expects attendance and exhibitions to be down at this year’s convention at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Convention Center in Las Vegas from Jan. 26-29, 2009.

Dec. 4, 2008

NAB Taps Former Discovery, NATPE Execs To Help With Convention

The National Association of Broadcasters has tapped former Discovery and NATPE executives to help with its convention operations.



Nov. 3, 2008

Tartikoff Awards On Tap

Ben Silverman, Anne Sweeney, Tyler Perry and Chuck Lorre have been selected as honorees at the 2009 Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Awards on Jan. 26 at the National Association of Television Program Executives (NATPE) conference in Las Vegas.