Competitors set heat on AT&T-Comcast deal

Business rivals of AT&T Broadband and Comcast Corp. are laying out a laundry

list of conditions they want the Federal Communications Commission to impose as

terms for approving the two companies' merger.

EchoStar Communications Corp., which is seeking approval of its own mega-deal with DirecTV

Inc., called on the FCC to close a "loophole" allowing Comcast to deny direct-broadcast satellite

providers access to some regional sports networks.

EchoStar and others made their suggestions in comments on the merger that

were due to the FCC Monday.

EchoStar also touted its deal as a necessary counterweight to compete with the

"veritable colossus" that AT&T/Comcast would become.

Verizon Communications also insisted that favorable regulatory

treatment for regional phone monopolies would provide needed balance

against the AT&T Corp. juggernaut and urged the FCC to OK the deal only if phone

companies' obligation to lease their broadband digital subscriber lines to competitors is

eliminated.

Cable overbuilder RCN Corp. said the merged company must be required to offer

competitors its affiliated programming on "nondiscriminatory" pricing terms and

prohibit exclusive deals between AT&T/Comcast and other programmers.

The new company also must offer uniform subscription prices to deter

predatory rate practices aimed at driving competition out of specific markets,

RCN said.