Competing applications for new educational broadcast licenses will be granted according to a point system, the FCC said last week.Replacing the cumbersome traditional comparative hearing process, the new system will apply only to channels on the reserved noncommercial band (new licenses on the commercial band are granted via auction). Points will be awarded as follows: local entities (3 points), those without other broadcast stations (2), servicers of local schools (2), those with superior technical features (1 or 2). In a tie, a license will be awarded to the one with fewest existing stations or fewest pending applications; if the tie remains, time-sharing will be required.