Compaq Joining the Mickey Mouse Club

A three-year $100 million agreement between Compaq Computer and the Walt Disney Internet Group (WDIG) will result in a large amount of cash and services changing hands.

Compaq will become the preferred technology provider to the WDIG, including the consolidation of the WDIG's Windows-based server architecture on Compaq Proliant servers. The WDIG will feel the love in the form of Compaq advertising as well as distribution of WDIG content within Compaq computers and products.

Specifics of the deal were not available, but it is said to involve "tens of millions in cash" from both sides.