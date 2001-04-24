Companies collaborate on centralcasting

Las Vegas - Four companies have come together to help broadcasters design and implement centralcasting systems for their station groups.

Called the Centralized Broadcasting Solutions Initiative, Encoda Systems, Miranda Technologies, Pinnacle Systems and SignaSys will bring together their respective technologies to create digital delivery systems between remote locations. Encoda will provide its multichannel automation technology, Miranda will contribute multi-image monitoring routing and interface equipment, Pinnacle will contribute its networked servers and content distribution expertise and SignaSys, a systems integrator, will physically implement the technology.

The Initiative will also utilize other manufacturers' technology when specified. - Mike Grotticelli