Commutercast planned for Atlanta

WXIA-TV Atlanta is dropping its 5 p.m. news in favor of trying to corral Atlanta's late commuters with a 7 p.m. newscast beginning March 31.

It will move hit syndicated talker Dr. Phil from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Its 5 p.m. news has ranked third of the three in the time period.

Recent reports have shown Atlanta's commute to be a particularly rough one, with commercial growth in the suburbs causing more traffic snarls in more directions.