Community Service

Editor: I was pleasantly surprised by P.J. Bednarski's column ("Here's to Local Yokels," Oct. 27, page 49) and I appreciate it. I agree totally with the article. Too many GMs have never been exposed [to] and thus don't know how to produce local non-news programming, programming that's fun yet reflective of their community.

Stations that do non-news local television help their communities and themselves in ways that are significant and long-term. Gimme the Mike! is a project designed to bring more local TV formats to stations across the country. It is fun, it is exciting, and it is an updated version of our past coming back to become our future!

Alan Frank, president and CEO, Post-Newsweek Stations, Detroit, (Received via email)