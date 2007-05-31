Communications Problem Delays FCC Meeting

The FCC's public meeting, scheduled to begin at 9:30 Thursday morning (May 31), has been delayed 1 p.m., says an FCC spokesman.

Some recent meetings have been delayed, sometimes for hours, as commissioners hammer out statements or tweak items, but this was the fault of a faulty air conditioner, says spokesman Clyde Ensslin. That, in turn, affected the e-mail system by which the commission, like everybody else, communicates.

The meeting, when it starts, will feature one fewer item.

Late Wednesday, a proposal that would have made it easier for TV stations to change their designated market for purposes of mandatory cable carriage, and extended that to satellite carriage as well, was pulled from the agenda.