Communacopia: Hulu Partners Eye Subscription Model

New York - Two of the major partners in Hulu -- News Corp. chairman Rupert Murdoch and NBC Universal CEO Jeff Zucker - hinted at an investor conference here Monday that they are investigating the possibility of further monetizing the online video venture, including charging a subscription for the service.

At the Goldman Sachs Communacopia conference here Tuesday, Murdoch said the company is looking for ways to further monetize the joint venture, which also includes The Walt Disney Co. and providence Equity Partners.

"Are we looking at it with a view toward adding subscription services and pay per view? Yes we are," Murdoch said of the Hulu venture. "No decisions have been made yet."

