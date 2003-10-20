Common Commitments for Common Cause

Media-consolidation foe Common Cause will be represented at the Federal Communications Commission's localism hearing in Charlotte, N.C., this week, but not by either the head of the state organization, Bob Phillips, or its national president, Chellie Pingree.

Coincidentally, both will be in the state Oct. 22 -- the date of the evening hearing -- but Pingree, accompanied by Phillips, is making an appearance in upstate Winston-Salem at about the same time to talk about campaign-finance reform.