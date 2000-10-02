Common bonds: precious sons

The Telecommunications Subcommittee hearing last week concerned the AOL-Time Warner merger, but Rep. Bobby Rush (D-Ill.) couldn't help but ask Time Warner Chairman Gerald Levin to comment about media violence, the other hot Washington media topic.

Rush's questions had a sad twist: Both the congressman and Levin had sons who were murdered.

Levin said:" I find it appalling that a subject so important gets somehow caught up in politics without addressing the real issues..It's fairly clear that the experience of real violence-vs. fantasy violence-either in our peer groups or parental abuse, that's where this is learned."