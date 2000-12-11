Committee Clash

Reps. Billy Tauzin (R-La.) and Mike Oxley (R-Ohio) last week each tried to convince members of the House Steering Committee that he is the best man to head the House Commerce Committee. House Speaker Dennis Hastert (R-Ill.) holds the most votes, while House Majority Leader Richard Armey (R-Texas) and House Majority Whip Tom DeLay (R-Texas) also cast weighted votes. A decision is expected Jan. 3.