Commissioners uphold Buffalo sale

Federal Communications Commission members Thursday upheld the Media Bureau's

decision to let the public broadcasting group in Buffalo, N.Y., sell one of two

TV stations to LIN Television Corp.

The Coalition for Noncommercial Broadcasting tried to block the sale of

WNEQ-TV channel 23 (now WNLO) before it was approved in June 2001, then asked

the full commission to reverse the deal.

The Western New York Public Broadcasting Association said the $25 million

sale of WNEQ was necessary to build an endowment for more successful sister

station WNED channel 17 and to fund its digital conversion.