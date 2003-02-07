Commissioners uphold Buffalo sale
Federal Communications Commission members Thursday upheld the Media Bureau's
decision to let the public broadcasting group in Buffalo, N.Y., sell one of two
TV stations to LIN Television Corp.
The Coalition for Noncommercial Broadcasting tried to block the sale of
WNEQ-TV channel 23 (now WNLO) before it was approved in June 2001, then asked
the full commission to reverse the deal.
The Western New York Public Broadcasting Association said the $25 million
sale of WNEQ was necessary to build an endowment for more successful sister
station WNED channel 17 and to fund its digital conversion.
