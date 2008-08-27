Commercial Actors, Unions Agree To Further Contract Extension

The performers unions and advertising industry have agreed to a five-month extension on commercial performer contracts to March 31, 2009, while the two sides contintue to jointly study alternative compensation methods in the digital age.

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG), the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (AFTRA), and the ad industry's Joint Policy Committee on Broadcast Talent Union Relations (JPC) agreed to the extension.



They are currently working under a two-year contract extension agreed to two years ago that would have have expired Oct. 29, 2008.

AFTRA spokesman John Hinrichs say the terms of the two-year extension remain the same. In that extension, Terms remain the same. According to those terms, actors got a 6% pay boost, a .5% increase in employer contributions to union pension and health plans, and the contract covered commercials on new media like cell phones and other mobile players. Advertisers get more flexibility to edit ads for new media and will be allowed to experiment with shorter ad cycles for the Internet and other digital platforms.