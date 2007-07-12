Commerce Slates DTV Readiness Hearing

The Senate Commerce Committee will hold a hearing July 26 to get a read on the U.S.'s readiness for the digital transition.

No witnesses yet for the hearing, entitled "Preparing Consumers for the Digital Transition" which will look at the consumer impact of the switch to all-digital broadcasting, scheduled for February 2009.

On the House side, Commerce Committee Chairman John Dingell (D-Mich.) and Telecommunications & Internet Subcommittee Chairman Ed Markey (D-Mass.) have been very vocal in their concerns that the consumer education campaign is not already in full swing and that the transition could be a "train wreck" unless consumers are fully informed.