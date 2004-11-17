Commerce Slates Adelstein Hearing
The Senate Commerce Committee has slated Nov. 18 to consider the renomination of Jonathan Adelstein as a Democratic commissioner to the Federal Communications Commission. The hearing is set for 9:30 a.m.
Adesltein was renominated by President Bush Monday for another five-year term as part of a package deal for judicial and other nominees between the White House and high-ranking Democrats.
Adelstein used to work both for the former minority leader Tom Daschle (D-S.D.) and newly minted minority leader Harry Reid (D-Nev.)
