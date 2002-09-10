Commerce refers Stewart case to Justice

The House Energy & Commerce Committee has, with reluctance, referred the

Martha Stewart-ImClone Systems Inc. investigation to the Department of Justice, "strongly"

suggesting that it investigate whether Stewart lied to the committee, but coming

to "no conclusion on whether her conduct constitutes a federal crime."

Committee chairman Billy Tauzin (R-La.) said Stewart's refusal to appear before

the committee and her pledge to take the Fifth Amendment if subpoenaed

necessitated passing the investigation along to the DOJ.

Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee chairman James Greenwood (R-Pa.)

said they negotiated with Stewart's attorneys up until 2 p.m. Tuesday to try to

get her to testify, but they were rebuffed. If the DOJ finds that Stewart lied, she

could be imprisoned for five years and/or fined, Tauzin said.

Stewart sold 4,000 shares of ImClone the day before it became public

that the Food and Drug Administration had denied the company's application to market

a new cancer drug. Stewart said she had a pre-existing agreement with her broker

to sell ImClone if it fell below $60 per share, and it was the fall

of the price that triggered the sale.

Tauzin said the committee had "other evidence that casts substantial doubt on

the truth," of Stewart's version of events.