Commerce Mulls Major Media Issues

It will be media day Tuesday when the Senate Commerce Committee holds two hearings on broadcast issues.

The first will be a media ownership hearing examining the Third Circuit Court of Appeals decision remanding the FCC's ownership rules for changes and/or better justification. Witnesses will be from academe and think tanks.

In the afternoon, the committee will tackle the media ratings system, looking at how effective the TV, video game and movie ratings are. The hearing will be headed by Senator Sam Brownback (R-Kan.), who has been a leading voice for content ratings and against indecency.

Among those tentatively scheduled to appear is former Motion Picture Association of America President Jack Valenti, who was instrumental in creating the movie ratings system in the late 1960's, as well as current President Dan Glickman.

