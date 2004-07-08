Commerce Honchos Back Adelstein

Several leading Senate Commerce Committee members have written the White House asking it to renominate Jonathan Adelstein to a second term on the Federal Communications Commission.

Senate Minority Leader and Adelstein's former boss, Tom Daschle, submitted his name for renomination a year ago, but the White House has not yet sent it to the Senate. If the White House fails to act, Adelstein would have to leave at the end of the current legislative session, which could be as soon as the end of October.

"A significant number of issues critical to American consumers are pending before the Commission. We need someone with his knowledge and experience on the job at the FCC,” they wrote, asking for word on the status of the nomination.

Adelstein has been a vocal critic of White House-backed ownership deregulation, but he and the administration are on the same page in backing stricter indecency enforcement.

Ideally, legislators would like to wrap up before the November election, but that is unikely given everything still on their plates.

Leading the request were Chairman John McCain (R-Ariz.) and Byron Dorgan (D-N.D.), joined by Ernest Hollings (D-S.C.), Conrad Burns (R-Mont.), and Daniel Inouye (D-Hawaii).

Both McCain and Dorgan have been media consolidation critics, particularly Dorgan, who succeeeded in making a moratorium on FCC ownership ruls part of an indecency-related amendment to a Defense Deaprtment authorization bill.

A Burns staffer said it was primarily Adlestein's support for broadband roll-out to rural areas that prompted the Montana Senator's support.

