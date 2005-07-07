Commerce Expected To Hold Grokster Hearings

A Hill source said that in two hearings said to be planned for this month, the Senate Commerce Committee is expected to examine questions raised by the Supreme Court's recent ruling that peer-to-peer (P2P) sites like Grokster and other file-swapping operators can be held liable for inducing copyright violations.

One is expected to be presided over by committee Chairman Ted Stevens, the other by Sen. John Ensign (R-Nev.), chairman of the panel's technology subcommittee, though a committee spokesperson said no hearings are currently scheduled.

One major question raised by the court's June 27 decision is how illegal downloading can actually be prevented, given that P2P site operators can't be held liable if they don't actively encourage copyright violations.