Commerce Committee Sets June 3 as Date for Hearing on Closure of GM and Chrysler Dealerships

The Senate Commerce Committee has penned in Wednesday, June 3, as the date for a hearing on the closure of GM and Chrysler dealerships.

Those closings could potentially have a big impact on local TV stations, for whom local car ads are one of the largest ad categories, though there is some debate on just what and how big that impact will be.

Some argue it could mean more shuttering of local news. One broadcaster, Allbritton, gave its employees money to buy new or used cars, so long as they spent it at a dealer in their local market.

The hearing features executives from GM and Chrysler and local dealers. The companies are planning to close about 1,900 dealerships.