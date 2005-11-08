Commerce Committee Calls Indecency Forum

The Senate Commerce Committee will hold what it is calling an "open forum on indecency."

Committee Chairman Ted Stevens (R-Alaska) said the forum will be held Nov. 29, though no time and location has been announced yet.It will be open to the public and is expected to include representatives from the cable, broadcast and other industries.The Committee is currently drafting a bill to match a House bill that raises FCC fines and beefs up enforcement.Stevens has been talking to members of the industry about a way to bring cable and other multichannel video providers into the indecency enforcement regime. He has also pushed for more self-regulation.