Commander To Serve Full Term
By Ben Grossman
ABC's Commander in Chief is the latest new fall show to be given a full-season order, as the network has picked up nine more episodes.
The Geena Davis-as-president drama has been one of the most successful freshman shows this season, averaging 16.5 million viewers and consistently winning its time slot Tuesdays at 9 p.m.
The show also attracted attention earlier in the season when veteran execeutive producer Steven Bochco took over showrunning duties from the show's creator, Rod Lurie.
