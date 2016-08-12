Coming Up: Maine's First 4 P.M. Newscast

WMTW, Hearst’s ABC affiliate in Portland, Maine, this fall will launch the state’s first 4 p.m. newscast, debuting an idea proliferating around the country.

The station will air the one-hour newscast weekdays starting Sept. 6. WMTW will be the only Maine affiliate producing 2.5 hours of straight news from 4 p.m. until ABC World News starts at 6:30 p.m.

"Viewers turn to us for weather and news, no matter what time of the day, so this 4 p.m. newscast provides a new way in Maine for us to better serve them,” news director Amy Beveridge said in a statement.

WMTW made programming changes to accommodate the newscast. Ellen, which currently airs at 4 p.m., will air at 3 p.m. Steve Harvey, which airs at 3 p.m., will replace Meredith Vieira at 10 a.m.